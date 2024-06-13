Four men have been found guilty of the murder of a Gateshead man who died after ammonia was sprayed in his face.

Andrew Foster, 26, was attacked at his home in Wrekenton in August 2023, causing him to suffer breathing difficulties, a heart attack and brain damage.

On Thursday 13 June, a jury returned guilty verdicts in the trial of Youssef Wynne, Josh Hawthorn, Kenneth Fawcett and John Wandless at Newcastle Crown Court.

The court was previously told that the attack on Mr Foster was one of four corrosive substance attacks to take place in the space of eleven days, connected with drug dealing across South Tyneside - which led to one woman losing an eye.

It was the prosecution's case that the group was involved in a scheme to 'tax' other drug dealers - a term which it’s claimed refers to stealing from competitors and trying to scare them off.

During the trial, the court heard there was a "hierarchy" within the four men.

The court was told Wynne was a drug dealer with the three other men working under him at the time.

Wynne was said to have orchestrated all of the attacks and Hawthorne, who supplied drugs for him, helped organise the fourth and fatal attack on Mr Foster.

The prosecution said neither Wynne nor Hawthorne were present at any of the attacks.

Fawcett, described in court as Wynne’s "enforcer", was physically present at the attacks and recruited Wandless, who was there at the last three attacks, the court heard.

On day three of the trial, the jury was played a police interview with Mr Foster's girlfriend, Katie Harrison, which took place days after his death.

Ms Harrison explained she had just gone to bed when there was a knock at the door.

Seconds later, Mr Foster screamed to call an ambulance.

She said: "He was screaming and he grabbed his face, his eyes were all red and swollen. He said it’s ammonia, I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe."

Ms Harrison dialled 999 and the operator instructed her to carry out CPR.

But she told police: "I knew he was dead. I could tell from his face."

Nicola Dixon, one of the group's attack victims, gave evidence early in the trial.

Speaking anonymously via a video link, Ms Dixon told the court in mid-May that she was at home with her boyfriend in Jarrow, on South Tyneside, on 16 August 2023.

He was recovering from surgery for a broken leg and was in plaster when two men appeared at the sitting room door, one of them carrying a hammer which he "swung" at her boyfriend, she said.

She told jurors she jumped up and grabbed the hammer, adding: "We were struggling, I was trying to get the hammer off him.

"We were struggling and then the next thing he squirted something in my face. It hit my lungs.

"I didn't know what it was but it hit my eyes."

She told the court she felt like her "lungs had been closed off", adding: "It felt like they met each other in my chest."

Ms Dixon could be heard to break down as she explained she was instantly blinded in one eye and passed out.

The court heard she underwent three operations to save her eye but they failed and her left eye had to be removed a few months later, and was replaced with a synthetic eye.

She told the court her boyfriend smokes marijuana but she does not take drugs or drink.

Ms Dixon added that she heard the intruders rooting around in the kitchen and they stole some of her boyfriend's personal-use cannabis.

Asked how long they were in the house, she said: "It felt like forever, it felt like they were there for ages. I don't know if it was five minutes or ten minutes."

Wynne, 39, of Wuppertal Court, Jarrow, Fawcett, 33, of Balkwell Avenue, North Shields, Wandless, 33, of no fixed address and Hawthorn, 22, of Ashfield, of Jarrow, were found guilty of murder.

The defendants were also found guilty of robbery, relating to the stealing of cannabis edibles, after Mr Foster had allegedly been attacked.

Wynne was found guilty of actual bodily harm on Mr Foster 11 months before he died in a dispute over drugs.

Wynne, Fawcett and Wandless were found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Nicola Dixon.

Wynne and Fawcett were found guilty of attempting to cause GBH with intent on a man on 9 August 2023.

Wynne, Fawcett and Wandless were found guilty of attempting to cause GBH with intent on another man on 12 August.

Wandless had previously pleaded guilty to handling a stolen VW Golf and arson by burning it out after it was allegedly used in three of the incidents.

