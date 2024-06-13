A man has been charged following the death of a teenager who was struck by a vehicle at a bus stop.

Joe Scott, 19, died at the scene of the crash in West Denton, in Newcastle, last year.

Shortly after 4pm on Sunday 15 October 15, police received a report of a collision on West Denton Way.

It was reported that a grey BMW car collided with a bus stop, at which a number of people were stood.

Emergency services attended the scene where Joe, of Blakelaw, in Newcastle, had suffered fatal injuries.

The teenager's family continue to be supported by specially-trained Family Liaison Officers.

Police said a number of people were at the bus stop when the collision happened on West Denton Way in Newcastle. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Two women, who were also stood at the bus stop, were injured in the collision and were taken to hospital.

One of the women sustained serious injuries while the other sustained non-serious injuries. Both were later discharged from hospital.

Northumbria Police arrested three men, including Steven Wallace, 22, of Lonnen Avenue, Newcastle, who has now been charged with death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road accident, driving while above the legal limit for drugs and driving with no insurance.

He is due to appear before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Monday 17 June.

The two other men, aged 24 and 21, were later released and will face no further action.

Sergeant Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Joe’s family and loved ones following his tragic death.

“We will continue to support them and offer any help we can.”

Sgt Bartle added: “A man has now been charged to appear in court in relation to the incident which saw Joe sadly killed.

“We would ask that everyone please refrain from speculation – both online and in the community – and respect the ongoing legal proceedings.”

