Newcastle United have made Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly their first signing of the summer.

The 25-year-old will complete the move on 1 July when his contract at the Vitality Stadium expires.

Kelly, who is equally comfortable at left-back and centre-half, has reportedly signed a five-year deal and will wear the number 25 shirt.

Speaking after his move to St James' Park was confirmed, Kelly said: “It's amazing to be coming here. I know how big the club is and how much it means to all the fans, and I just want to hit the ground running and get to work.

“It’s a big move for myself and the family - of course being down south is a bit different - but I think the city of Newcastle is amazing, with the contrast between city life and the countryside.

“It wasn't a hard decision for me to come here. Working with the gaffer previously, I knowwhat he wants from his players and how he wants his players to play, and I think with what Ican bring it just makes sense. I just can't wait to get started.”

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe signed Kelly while at Bournemouth. Credit: PA

Kelly spent five years at Bournemouth where he was initially signed by current Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe.

The 46-year-old admitted he was looking forward to working with the defender again when preparations for next season get underway.

“I’m really pleased to have secured Lloyd’s signature," Howe said. "He’s a player who’s proven himself at Premier League level and I’m certain he’ll be a great addition as we prepare for the new season.

“Lloyd is a player I’ve admired since the early stages of his career. Alongside his undoubted defensive ability, he brings versatility and leadership qualities that I believe will make him a great fit within our squad and somebody our supporters will quickly take to.

“He has plenty of Premier League experience already under his belt, yet Lloyd’s at an age where he can still develop. He has a lot of potential and I’m really looking forward to working with him again.”

