Several people have been arrested following a raid on a suspected brothel in County Durham.

Acting on community-based intelligence, Durham Constabulary carried out a pre-planned search warrant at a commercial premises on Front Street, in Chester-le-Street, shortly after 7am on Wednesday 12 June.

Two men, aged 63 and 28, and two women, aged 47 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking for sexual exploitation and taken into custody for questioning.

A 43-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of human trafficking for sexual exploitation following a second warrant at an address in Southport, Merseyside.

The operation was carried out with the support of Merseyside Police and the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Search teams remained at the address in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday and a closure order was issued.

Chief Inspector Alfie Keane, of Durham Constabulary, said: “Officers will remain at both addresses for some time while our search teams continue to examine the properties.

“We’d like to thank local residents and businesses for their patience and ongoing co-operation while our enquiries continue.

“Anyone with any information regarding potential criminality in your area should report it to us – we will always act on intelligence submitted to us.”

Information about suspicious activity can be reported on the force's website here.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

