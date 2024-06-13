A schoolboy from Northumberland rescued what is believed could be the "longest chip in the world" from his family's air fryer at tea time.

Measuring in at around ten inches, the chip was destined for the dinner plate on Wednesday evening (12 June) at the home of nine-year-old Oliver Baty in Pegswood.

Scott Baty told ITV Tyne Tees that his son was hovering in the kitchen when partner Donna Baggaley was preparing the family meal.

"I was watching telly and Oliver ran in the sitting room and had something in his hand next to his head," he said.

"My partner Donna, she tried to put it in the air fryer but couldn't get it shut and then Oliver brought it in."

He added: "You can imagine the size of the potato it was made from."

Scott Baty has been measuring up the frozen chip which is back in the freezer for safe keeping. Credit: Scott Baty

The frozen chip was from a 2.5kg bag of McCain Home Chips bought from Morrisons.

After a cursory search online, Mr Baty believes it could be the "longest in the world".

"I've been Googling the world's biggest chip and there was one guy who had one that was supposedly 18 inches but I think that was fake," he said.

Mr Baty also came across a nine-inch chip, also discovered by a nine-year-old, which was found in Pontypool, in Wales, last year.

With a busy weekend ahead, Mr Baty intends to make the necessary calls to review the chip's record-breaking status in the coming week.

But for now, it is back in the freezer for "safe keeping".

ITV Tyne Tees has contacted Guinness World Records to establish if there is an official title holder for longest chip.

