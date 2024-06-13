Nine criminals involved in the false imprisonment, blackmail and torture of three men at a garage have been convicted in court.

Northumbria Police said the group lured their victims to a lock-up off Fowler Street, in South Shields before holding them prisoners and subjecting them to "horrifying levels" of violence.

The force said they then demanded significant amounts of money from the victims and their families to secure their release, following a dispute suspected to be rooted in criminality.

The three victims were each treated in hospital for a range of injuries.

Over the weeks that followed, dawn raids were executed across the North East with nine suspects arrested and charged with a string of offences.

Seven pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment and one count of blackmail when appearing at Newcastle Crown Court on 15 and 16 April, while two other suspects admitted affray on Wednesday 12 June.

The lock-up was just off Fowler Street, in South Shields. Credit: Google

The defendants are:

Craig Seales, 37, of Rembrandt Avenue, South Shields, pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment and blackmail

Daniel Lake, 33, of Landseer Gardens, South Shields, pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment and blackmail

Samantha Olsen, 36, of Sheridan Road, South Shields, pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment and blackmail

Jonathon Ferguson, 31, of Quary Lane, South Shields, pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment and blackmail

Iain Sutherland, 33, of Marigold Walk, South Shields, pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment and blackmail

Kasim Thompson, 35, of Cedar Grove, South Shields, pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment and blackmail

Grant Maclean, 24, of Bluebell Way, South Shields, pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment and blackmail

Jonathon Mason, 35, of Pine Avenue, South Shields, pleaded guilty to affray

Liam Price, 30, of Oak Avenue, South Shields, pleaded guilty to affray

All defendants have been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on 2 September.

Detective Inspector Mark Atherton, the senior investigating officer in the case, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the three victims who were subjected to significant levels of violence.

“While the exact nature of the dispute is unknown, it is clear the origins lie in organised criminal activity and these defendants set about to punish and intimidate them that day.

“Violence of any kind will never be tolerated and a huge amount of work from a team of specialist detectives has culminated in the conviction of nine violent offenders.

“I would also like to commend the outstanding bravery that the victims have shown throughout the criminal justice process.

“As part of Operation Sentinel, our dedicated activity to tackle serious and organised crime, we will continue to consider every tactic at our disposal to dismantle criminal networks and bring offenders to justice.”

