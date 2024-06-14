A family has paid tribute to their "kind and loving" boy who was killed in a crash.

Conner Loder, 15, sustained fatal injuries after being the passenger of a vehicle that was involved in a collision in Newcastle in the early hours of Monday morning (10 June).

Conner, who was the eldest of six siblings, loved computer games and spending time outdoors.

In a statement, his family said: “We can’t find the words to explain how devastated we all are. Conner was such a kind and loving person. He had time for everyone.

“He loved spending time with his friends, family and girlfriend Leah. He would have done anything for any one of them.

“We’re a big family and we often spend a lot of time together outdoors – camping and going on long walks. This would be when Conner was at his happiest.

“It was a joy to watch him with his younger brother and sisters. He was very playful – and so funny!

“Such a big part has been taken from us. We’ve never experienced pain like it as a family.

“We miss him every single day.”

Following the crash in Stamfordham Road, an investigation has been launched to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident that resulted in Conner’s death.

Inspector Dean Hood, of Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Conner at this extremely difficult time.

“We are continuing to do everything we can to better understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“We urge anyone who has information that may assist our investigations to come forward.”

Anyone who has any information should visit the Report page on the Northumbria Police website or call 101 quoting reference number: NP-20240610-0029.

