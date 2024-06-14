'Hopefully we can get 100 more girls through' says Thornaby FC manager

Play Brightcove video

The manager of a grassroots football club that was under fire for cutting their women's teams has said the club will be more inclusive going forward.

Thornaby FC agreed to drop all of its female teams at an emergency meeting last weekend, which would have left about 100 players without a club.

The decision - made due to "financial constraints" - sparked a public backlash which led to six members of the board resigning and on Thursday, it was announced the club had plans to reinstate the women's teams and was going to appoint Alison McGee as the new chief executive.

Thornaby FC Women's co-manager Abbey Lyle thanked people for their support after the initial decision was taken.

She says the club will be more inclusive in the future.

She said: "Honestly, the support we’ve had across the country and the world has been fantastic.

"It just shows the power of the people and what it can do. Keep supporting us and hopefully we get another 100 girls and even more little boys coming into the club and creating that pathway for Thornaby men’s team as well."

