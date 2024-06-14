Jodie Comer watched Cheryl videos to perfect Geordie accent for upcoming role

Actor Jodie Comer has revealed she has been watching videos of pop star Cheryl to perfect her Geordie accent ahead of her latest film.

The Liverpudlian actor, known for her roles in Killing Eve, Doctor Foster and Star Wars, will be appearing in 28 Years Later, Danny Boyle's third instalment in his zombie-horror trilogy.

Comer will be starring alongside Ralph Fiennes and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the film, which is set in Newcastle.

In an interview with Elle UK, Comer said she had been watching clips of Cheryl on The X Factor with her dialect coach to prepare.

She is well-known for her repertoire of accents, notably while playing Russian assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve.

Speaking about the film, she told Elle UK: "I’m excited to get the first day done.

"Danny just seems like such a confident, intuitive and intelligent director. The original was so loved, so I’m trying not to think of that too hard. I’m not putting too much expectation on myself."

It is not the first time a Girls Aloud star has helped an actor preparing for a new role.

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has previously said she prepared for her breakout role in Derry Girls by watching videos of Nadine Coyle.

