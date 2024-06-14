A leisure centre is once again open to the public after being closed for almost a year.

Gateshead Leisure Centre reopened on Friday 14 June, 11 months on from being controversially closed by Gateshead Council because of budget cuts.

Non-profit organisation Gateshead Active took over the site in May.

Speaking after a soft opening for children, Gateshead Active director Robert Waugh said this week: “Having actual people in the building after it being closed for 11 months this week has been absolutely wonderful. To hear the kids enjoying themselves in the soft play and the Clip n Climb, which has been closed for even longer, has made it all worth it. I cannot wait for the rest of the community to be able to come in again.”

Hoardings that have surrounded the building for much of the last year have been taken down and the centre’s gym, pool, soft play, and refurbished Clip n Climb are all available to use.

Plans for the future include a virtual reality escape room and inflatable obstacle courses.

The centre’s cafe will also be turned into a family-friendly fanzone for England’s group stage matches at Euro 2024.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…