Middlesbrough FC sign Bundesliga star Delano Burgzorg

Middlesbrough Football Club has agree to sign Budesliga star Delano Burgzorg.

The 25-year-old striker has agreed a four-year contract and will join for an undisclosed fee. He is joining from the German side Mainz 05 subject to international clearance.

Formerly a Dutch youth international, Burgzorg spent last season on loan to Huddersfield Town where he scored seven goals in 33 appearances.

Boro head coach Michael Carrick said: “We’re really happy to bring him in. He experienced the league last season, and we’re excited about what he’s capable of doing.

“He’s a threat and will be real asset because he has different types of attributes to what we already have. He’s a good addition to the squad and being able to get things done early means he will be here for the start of pre-season.”

The striker, who also qualifies to play for Suriname, shot to prominence as a teenager in the Netherlands before a spell with Italian side Spezia, during the season they won promotion to Serie A.

He impressed further on his return to the Netherlands before securing a move to Bundesliga side Mainz 05.

Burgzorg becomes the club’s second signing of the summer, following Luke Ayling, who has joined permanently after impressing on loan last term.

