Drink and drug driving spot checks to take place during Euros

As the Euro 2024 tournament begins, police officers are warning football fans that random drink drive checks will be taking place throughout the competition.

Durham Police are urging people that are heading out to watch the football with a few drinks to plan ahead for their journey home.

England take on Serbia in their first game of the tournament on Sunday 16 June.

While the competition takes place in Germany until 14 July, fan zones have been erected in our region's cities, and pubs and bars are gearing up to welcome crowds.

Officers are encouraging people to book a taxi, arrange a lift, or watch the match at home with a friend.

The force is using random vehicle stops and intelligence-led enforcement in a bid to remove drivers who are under the influence of drink and drugs from the roads and keep people safe.

