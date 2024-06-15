Police are appealing for information after a man in his 70s died following a collision in Northumberland.

Shortly after 11:35am on Saturday 15 June, Northumbria Police received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on the A696 in Ponteland, near to the junction with North Road.

It was reported that a black Range Rover had been travelling in an easterly direction outside of St Mary’s Parish Church when - for reasons the force says are yet to be established - it struck a male pedestrian.

Emergency services attended the scene where the pedestrian pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Road closures were in place for around five hours, but they have since been lifted.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision – and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant John Sanderson said: “Firstly, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the man’s family and loved ones following this devastating incident.

“We will continue to support them in any way that we can.

“A number of enquiries are underway as we try to establish exactly what has happened in the moments leading up to the collision.

“As part of this, we are keen to hear from any motorists who were driving in the area at the time, and any witnesses who may have dashcam footage or CCTV.

“We know this is a busy area, and the collision happened while there were lots of people and vehicles in the town centre.

“Your information, no matter how small it may seem, could prove to be really valuable to our investigation.”

Anyone with information or footage can contact the force using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101.

