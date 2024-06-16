A man who was seriously injured in an alleged assault in Hartlepool one week ago has died.

Anthony Littlewood, 39, was taken to James Cook University Hospital with a serious head injury on Hart Lane on Saturday 8 June.

Officers from Cleveland Police were called to the scene of an incident near the junction with Serpentine Road at around 6:30pm.

Two 24-year-old men were arrested in connection with the incident and were bailed pending further enquiries.

