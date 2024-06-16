Man, 39, dies a week after being seriously injured in alleged assault in Hartlepool
A man who was seriously injured in an alleged assault in Hartlepool one week ago has died.
Anthony Littlewood, 39, was taken to James Cook University Hospital with a serious head injury on Hart Lane on Saturday 8 June.
Officers from Cleveland Police were called to the scene of an incident near the junction with Serpentine Road at around 6:30pm.
Two 24-year-old men were arrested in connection with the incident and were bailed pending further enquiries.
