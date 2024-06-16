Newcastle Eagles basketball legend Darius Defoe was honoured with a special testimonial match on Tyneside on Saturday 15 June.

The British Basketball League squad, who are the most successful team in the country, boast 27 trophies - all of which, Defoe has contributed towards.

The event celebrated an incredible 20 seasons for the Londoner, who first joined the Newcastle Eagles in 2004-05.

Defoe, 6'7" and playing in the number 13 jersey, was joined by players from across his two-decade span at the club. Many of which, took to the court at the Vertu Motors Arena for the first time.

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees Sport Correspondent Simon O'Rourke ahead of the game, Defoe said: "It means a lot to me. Being here 20 years, for the club to do this for me, it means a lot."

In the crowd last night was Defoe's mother and his children who came to watch their father honoured by the club he has called home for two decades.

When asked how he has sustained such a long career at the same club, Defoe answered: "I don't know. It's just the joy I have for the club, for the city of Newcastle as a whole, everyone made me feel welcome. I feel like an adopted Geordie.

"I never thought I'd be here for 20 years but it's an honour."

Touching on the topic of those 27 cup wins, he added: "It means a lot to me. It's an honour winning all of those trophies and having my kids growing up seeing their dad, knowing how many trophies that he has won in one league."

Dan Black, communities manager for Newcastle Eagles said: "Darius' contribution to this franchise, to the sport, and to the region is immeasurable and that's why we are just so delighted we've had the opportunity this season to do it."

Defoe has had a long career with the Eagles and when asked whether he will be committing to 21 seasons, he answered: "We'll see. Taking it a year at a time, until the body is like 'what are you doing?' I'm going to keep going. I am looking forward to the 21, looking forward to next year, and I hope we just keep going up."

