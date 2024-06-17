Councillors in Newcastle are set to vote on introducing rules which would effectively ban new takeaways in the city.

Under the proposals, planning permission would not be granted to new takeaways in most areas of the city in a crackdown on high levels of obesity.

The proposed rules, which go before cabinet members on Monday 17 June, would mean no new takeaways:

- Within a 400m radius or 10 minute walk of schools, parks and community centres.

- In wards where more than 10% of Year 6 pupils are obese.

- In wards where the number of approved hot food takeaways would be equal to, or exceed, the UK national average per 1,000 population.

The plans will be voted on by Newcastle Council on Monday. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

If the plans are approved, takeaways would not be granted in most of the city because the only wards where fewer than 10% of children are obese are Gosforth and South Jesmond.

Part of the city centre, around East Pilgrim Street, would be exempt.

Figures currently show 29.1% of children and two-thirds of adults in Newcastle are overweight or obese.

