A man remains in a critical condition in hospital after suffering injuries believed to be caused by ammunition from the Second World War.

Police were called to an address on The Wynd in North Shields shortly before 12.30pm on Friday 14 June after the ambulance service passed on their concerns for the man's welfare.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical condition.

Bomb disposal teams attended the scene and several houses were evacuated on Saturday morning while investigations were carried out.

No other people are believed to be involved but police inquiries continue.

Police were called to The Wynd in North Shields on Friday. Credit: Google Maps

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 12.30pm on Friday (June 14), we were alerted by the ambulance service to a report of concern for a man inside an address on The Wynd in North Shields.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries and he currently remains there in a critical condition.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, the man’s injuries are believed to be from Second World War ammunition, and no other individuals are understood to have been involved.

“Explosive Ordinance Disposal teams attended the scene on Saturday morning (June 15) to carry out enquiries.

"As a precaution, a number of people in neighbouring properties were temporarily evacuated.

“Following a search of the address, nothing of concern was identified and the scene was returned to police.

“Enquiries are ongoing into circumstances surrounding the incident.”

