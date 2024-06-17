Mastectomy wear, prostheses and toys for a Christmas appeal were among an estimated £60,000 worth of damage caused in a suspected break-in at a charity's Gateshead HQ.

Fighting All Cancers Together (FACT) has suspended services for the first time in 16 years after an incident at its newly established Gateshead base.

Damage was caused to the building, as well as items including mastectomy wear, wigs, prostheses, food, toys for a Christmas appeal, information leaflets, computer and catering equipment plus donations for its charity shop.

Founder and chief executive of FACT, Joanne Smith, told ITV News Tyne Tees she was "heartbroken" after break-in at its base, on Springwell Road, in Wrekenton.

"I was so shocked it felt like an out of body experience, she tol, adding: "It was like a tornado had gone through it. Office equipment damaged, resources damaged, personal items belonging to the team and volunteers, furniture...

"It's been a painstaking process picking our way through to try and tidy and dispose of things that unfortunately just have to go."

Services have been suspended at FACT for the first time in 16 years. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The building was reportedly broken into on Thursday 13 June.

As a result, Joanne said people seeking support were turned away on Friday in a first which the charity even managed to avoid during the pandemic.

The charity's Blaydon shop was also forced to close for the day to free up hands for the tidy up operation at HQ, which only opened in February.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking," Joanne continued. "FACT is a small charity.

"I think a lot of people think we're much bigger than we are because we are so busy and we provide a huge amount of services.

"We've got currently about 5,000 service users and we deliver about 20,000 support contacts every year but we're a tiny team.

"We rely on the community and volunteers to keep us going, and what really hurts is how hard they've worked to enable this amazing facility.

"It's been years and years of effort to get here and to have it destroyed in a matter of minutes is so upsetting."

Joanne Smith, founder and chief executive of FACT, said she was left in shock following the suspected break-in. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Northumbria Police said two men have were arrested and charged in connection with the suspected break-in.

The force said it received a report of two men trying to gain entry to a premises on Springwell Road at about 9pm on Thursday.

Officers responded immediately and arrested two men – aged 30 and 34 – after one was found hiding in a wall cavity, while the other was located on the roof of the property.

The pair appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Friday (June 14) charged with burglary.

They were released on conditional bail and are due to appear at court again later this month.

Joanne said it was hoped the base would be up and running in some form by Wednesday evening.

In the meantime FACT is raising money to recover the cost of the damage.

