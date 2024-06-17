Two men have denied the murder of a grandfather who died in a suspected hit-and-run.

Martin Breeze, 56, of Irthing Close, Ingleby Barwick, and Shaun Breeze, 29, of Owls Grove, Ingleby Barwick, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Brian Darby in the alleged incident in the town in February.

They also face charges of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm and perverting the course of justice which they denied via videolink from prison in Teesside Crown Court on Monday 17 June.

Both men have been remanded in custody until the trial.

Mr Darby, 60, died after he was allegedly struck by a van in the Myton Way/Rings area of Ingleby Barwick shortly after 9:30pm on Friday 9 February.

The incident is alleged to have happened in the Myton Way/Rings area of Ingleby Barwick shortly after 9:30pm on Friday 9 February. Credit: Terry Blackburn

In a tribute, released shortly after his death, Mr Darby's family said: “We are completely heartbroken at the sudden loss of our beautiful Brian. Nobody could ever understand just how much he meant to us all.

“He was special in so many ways. He was an absolute gentleman who cared so much about people. He always made time for us, nothing was ever too much trouble for him.

“Brian lived life to the full, he never wasted a moment. He loved to socialise and everyone adored being around him. Brian was also a proud grandad and his future with his grandchildren has now been taken away from him.

“We are grateful for the kind words of support from the community but we respectfully ask that we are now given some privacy to allow us to process what has happened as a family.”

The trial is scheduled to get underway on Monday 8 July.

