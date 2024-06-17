The main political parties have now published their key general election pledges in their manifestos - or what Reform UK call a 'contract' with voters.

Most of those plans are national in nature, and ITV News has summarised the key points.

At ITV News Tyne Tees, we have looked through the documents to find the points that are more specific to our region, or particularly relevant to the North East and North Yorkshire.

REGIONAL INEQUALITIES

The Conservatives say they would continue with their pledges to 'level up' the country, to create "stronger communities and safer streets" and "unlock jobs and opportunity for all." They have announced £20m of funding for local regeneration projects in 30 more towns, including Thornaby. They have also said they would offer more powers to regional mayors, starting with the Tees Valley.

Labour are promising to introduce "landmark devolution legislation", giving regional mayors and their combined authorities deeper powers. They say local leaders, businesses and colleges would be involved in creating Local Growth Plans for towns and cities, which would "identify growth sectors and put in place the programmes and infrastructure they need to thrive." They are also pledging to halve the gap in healthy life expectancy between the richest and poorest regions in England, by tackling "the social determinants of health."

Reform UK say they would fast-track new housing on brownfield sites and infrastructure projects to support businesses, particularly in the North of England and "coastal regeneration areas."

The Liberal Democrats pledge to "create good jobs and prosperity in every nation and region". They say they would do this by launching an "ambitious" industrial strategy to incentivise businesses to invest, continuing to champion investment in the 'Northern Powerhouse' initiative, and supporting regional economic partnerships.

TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE

The Conservatives say they would set aside £4.7bn for areas in the North of England and the Midlands to spend on local transport priorities. They say they would deliver on road projects as set out in the 'Network North' plan published by the government last autumn, including dualling the A1 between Morpeth and Ellingham in Northumberland.

Labour are promising to draw up a ten-year infrastructure strategy, with "improving rail connectivity" across the North of England a priority. They also say they would give mayors powers to create "unified" transport systems.

Reform UK pledge to "accelerate transport infrastructure", improving existing rail and road links and making services more integrated. They say they would focus on the North of England, coastal regions, the Midlands and Wales.

The Liberal Democrats say they would "deliver Northern Powerhouse Rail". Previous proposals for the project could mean high-speed trains from other northern cities to York and on to Newcastle.

ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE

The Conservatives are pledging to treble offshore wind capacity and "support the development of vibrant industrial clusters" in places like the North East. They say they would build a carbon capture and storage cluster in Teesside and the Humber, "cutting carbon and creating tens of thousands of jobs." They are also promising to approve two fleets of small modular reactors within the first 100 days if they are voted back into government.

Labour say they would introduce a 'British Jobs Bonus', allocating up to £500m per year from 2026 to clean energy developers who build their manufacturing supply chains in "industrial heartlands, coastal areas, and energy communities." They say they would invest in carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and marine energy. They pledge to ensure a "phased and responsible" transition away from North Sea oil and gas, "in a way that does not jeopardise jobs" in areas like the North East.

Reform UK say they would start fast-track North Sea oil and gas licences and fast-track "clean nuclear energy" with new small modular reactors.

The Liberal Democrats are pledging to remove "unnecessary restrictions" on new solar and wind power, invest in energy storage - including green hydrogen and battery capability - and build more electricity interconnectors between the UK and other countries.

OTHERS

The Conservatives say they would support steelmaking in the North East, "securing the future" of the industry in the UK.

Labour are promising to "end the injustice" of the Mineworkers' Pension Scheme, reviewing the surplus arrangements and transferring the Investment Reserve Fund back to members.

Reform UK say they accept the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy's recommendations to amend the Mineworkers' Pension Scheme arrangements so that all surpluses accrue to the former miners.

The Liberal Democrats are pledging to eliminate "unfair regional differences" in domestic energy bills.

