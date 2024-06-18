The A1 at Gateshead has been closed to allow for emergency repairs to a defective bridge joint.

National Highways said the southbound carriageway at junction 73 (Swalwell) is likely to remain closed beyond peak time this evening.

Emergency repair work is under way and drivers in the area should expect delays on the approach.

The failed bridge joint was discovered at around 1pm on Tuesday 18 June and a one-lane closure was put in place.

A full closure of the carriageway is now in place to make the repair as soon as possible.

National Highways said t he diversion route is as follows:

- Exit the A1 using Derwenthaugh southbound exit and proceed to the end of the slip road

- Travel from the A1 onto the A114 and travel east

- Travel east for 1km, going straight ahead at three roundabouts

- Turn right onto the local route at Metrocentre and follow the route south for 800m

- Rejoin A1 using Metrocentre southbound entry slip.

