Emergency services remain at the scene of a suspected house explosion in Middlesbrough which has left one person severely burned

One person has been airlifted to hospital with severe burns after an explosion at a house in Middlesbrough.

Emergency services attended a property in Kirkland Walk after receiving reports of the incident at around 12:40pm on Tuesday 18 June.

The North East Ambulance Service confirmed one patient had been taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, suffering severe burns.

Cleveland Police and fire crews remain at the scene, where people are being urged to stay away.

The extent of the devastation can be seen in footage from above the house. Credit: PA

The force said: "Officers responded to reports of a house explosion at around 12.40pm today (Tuesday).

"Members of the public are urged to avoid the area while Cleveland Police,Cleveland Fire Brigade and North East Ambulance Service work together at the scene.

"We thank local residents for their patience as we continue to deal with this incident."

Cleveland Fire Brigade echoed officers' call for residents to avoid the area.

A cordon was put up following the explosion in Kirkland Walk. Credit: Gazette Media Syndication

A spokesperson said: "We received a call on 18/06 at 12:42 alerting us of a suspected explosion at a residential property.

"Three fire engines are in attendance from Grangetown and Middlesbrough.

"We urge members of the public to avoid the area whilst Cleveland Fire Brigade, Cleveland Police and North East Ambulance Service work together at the scene.

"We want to thank local residents for their patience as we continue to deal with this incident.”

Police on the scene of the house explosion in Middlesbrough. Credit: Gazette Media Syndication

Meanwhile, a NEAS spokesperson said: "We received a call to 999 at 12.42 this afternoon to reports of a house explosion on Kirkland Walk, Middlesbrough.

"We sent a duty officer, a clinical team leader, two emergency ambulance crews, a rapid response paramedic, a doctor, four Hazardous Area Response Teams and the air ambulance.

"One patient has been transported to the RVI by air with severe burns."

