A man has been sentenced to a decade in prison after being convicted of a string of non-recent child sex offences.

Scott Sly raped and sexually assaulted the school-aged girl a number of times in the Sunderland area more than 20 years ago.

The survivor came forward and reported the abuse to police years later.

The now 32-year-old denied the allegations in interview but was charged in January 2023.

In March, Sly, of Dent Street, Hartlepool, appeared before Newcastle Crown Court where he was found guilty by a jury of all 10 offences, including rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault.

And on Friday 14 June, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison at the same court.

He will also spend the rest of his life on the Sex Offenders’ Register and his victim will be protected by a restraining order.

Talking about the abuse, the survivor said: “It is hard to put into words exactly what effect this abuse has had on me, but I will try.

“This has impacted on my life every day since the abuse – he has stolen my innocence.

“All I can do is think about the abuse; I do not have any happy days I think about like most children.

“As a result of this it has changed my attitude towards relationships with others and I struggle to build new relationships all because of him.”

Detective Constable Nicholas Moses, of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding Department, said: “I would like to express my complete respect to the survivor in this case who very bravely came forward to disclose the abuse she suffered at the hands of Sly.

“It’s not an easy thing to come forward and have to re-live the worst moments of your life but, thanks to her courage, Sly is now behind bars.

“I truly hope this sentence gives her some sense of justice and comfort – if that is at all possible.”

Det Con Moses, who was in charge of the investigation, added: “I also hope that this shows others who have suffered non-recent abuse that it’s never too late for justice.

“You will be listened to, supported, and we will do everything we can to ensure your abuser is put before a court.

“You’re not alone and you don’t deserve to suffer in silence while your abuser gets to go about their day-to-day life answering to no one. We are always here to begin the process if you’ll let us.”

Anyone who has experienced any sexual abuse should contact police.

