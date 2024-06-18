A hero roofer has spoken of the moment he ran into a burning building to save another man after an explosion ripped through a semi-detached home.

Kayfee Hameed, of Berwick Hills, was driving past Kirkland Walk, in Middlesbrough, when he saw the property ablaze on Tuesday 18 June.

An earlier explosion had destroyed the property leaving a man trapped under rubble - with emergency services remaining at the scene on Tuesday evening.

Without thinking, the 45-year-old dad said he ran into the burning building - putting the man on his back as the flames tore through the property.

Despite bystanders telling him not to enter the building, he was able to rescue the man, placing him on the grass outside as 999 crews flooded the scene.

The explosion appears to have caused significant damage. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The roofer told ITV Tyne Tees: "I was driving, people were over there just watching. They were screaming and saying there are people inside the house. So I went closer and people were saying 'don't go, don't go'. I saw the man's head so I ran inside. There were bricks all over his body. I took the bricks out and lifted him up.

"The house was all coming down and the fire was all over. I couldn't stop. I just ran in and got him out."

Mr Hameed said two properties were damaged in the explosion and he checked the adjoining home for causalities.

Neighbour Rebekah Ashcroft told ITV Tyne Tees she heard the explosion from her home. She said: "I was just sat in my bedroom and the windows just rattled. I thought a car had exploded or a bomb had gone off.

"We came flying out of the house and it was like a war scene - rubble everywhere. Some brave men ran in."

Cleveland Police confirmed a 57-year-old man was airlifted to hospital.

A Great North Air Ambulance Service statement read: "Our critical care team was activated at 12.46pm to an incident in Middlesbrough.

"We had two doctors and two paramedics respond to the scene and they worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient."The patient was airlifted to hospital."The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) confirmed the man suffered "severe burns" and was being treated at the RVI.

Police on the scene of the house explosion in Middlesbrough. Credit: Gazette Media Syndication

A spokesperson said: "We received a call to 999 at 12.42 this afternoon to reports of a house explosion on Kirkland Walk, Middlesbrough."We sent a duty officer, a clinical team leader, two emergency ambulance crews, a rapid response paramedic, a doctor, four Hazardous Area Response Teams and the air ambulance."One patient has been transported to the RVI by air with severe burns."Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade have urged residents to avoid the area.A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "Cleveland Police are at the scene of an incident in Kirkland Walk, Middlesbrough."Officers responded to reports of a house explosion at around 12.40pm today."Members of the public are urged to avoid the area while Cleveland Police, Cleveland Fire Brigade and North East Ambulance Service work together at the scene.

"We thank local residents for their patience as we continue to deal with this incident."

