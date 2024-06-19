Five people between the ages of 12 and 20 have been arrested following a suspected arson at a vacant care home on North Tyneside.

Police received a report of a fire at a building on Milfield Avenue, in Shiremoor, just before 6pm on Tuesday 18 June.

It was reported several young people were seen entering the property – an unused care home – carrying substances believed to be accelerants.

Police and other emergency services attended the scene where fire crews are continuing to extinguish the fire, which is still smouldering.

As a precaution, several residents from neighbouring properties were evacuated last night but were permitted to return to their addresses soon after.

Several roads were closed while emergency services worked together to manage the fire however they have since reopened.

Five people – aged between 12 and 20 – have been arrested on suspicion of arson and are currently in police custody.

A police vehicle at the unused care home on Milfield Avenue which was the target of a suspected arson. Credit: NCJ Meda

Chief Inspector Sally Pallace, of Northumbria Police, said: “Together, we were able to ensure the incident was swiftly and safely controlled.

“A big additional thanks to the Salvation Army premises nearby who opened up their doors and ensured people had somewhere to go if they were displaced or evacuated from the events of last night.

“Any form of fire poses extreme dangers, but the dangers are totally unnecessary when we believe it has been started deliberately.

“Thankfully, nobody has been injured – and it’s extremely lucky we’re able to say that. We very easily could’ve been giving a very different update.”

The force is continuing to investigate the fire and officers remain in the area.

Ch Insp Pallace added: “We’ve launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, working with our partners, and the fast response means we’ve now got five young people in the cells.

“I would like to thank residents for their ongoing support as officers carry out a range of enquiries and would ask that anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“An increased police presence will remain in the areas as officers carry out those enquiries and offer any reassurance to members of the public.”

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference NP-20240618-0887.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...