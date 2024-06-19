A cordon remains in place at the scene of a house explosion in Middlesbrough which has left a man critically ill in hospital.

Cleveland Police are continuing to investigate the suspected gas blast in Kirkland Walk which was reported at 12:40pm on Tuesday 18 June.

Officers confirmed on Wednesday that the scene was still off-limits due to the structural damage the building poses.

Meanwhile, a 57-year-old man who was severely burned in the explosion, is in hospital in a critical condition.

Emergency services and gas workers were on the scene for several hours following the blast. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The force said: "Cleveland Police are working closely with Middlesbrough Council, Cleveland Fire Brigade, Northern Power Grid, and other local partners, to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and make sure those affected by the incident are receiving the necessary support."

Anyone who saw the explosion, or who has any CCTV, Doorbell, or phone footage of the incident, is asked to contact police via 101, quoting reference number 113998.

