A school bus was destroyed by flames after catching fire during its morning run in County Durham.

Emergency services were called to reports of the fire on the bus, carrying Teesdale School and Sixth Form pupils, at around 8.30am on Tuesday (18 June) on the B6278 between Barnard Castle and Egglestone.

Durham Constabulary said all passengers got off the bus and there were no injuries. The force said there was no criminal investigation.

An image released by County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service shows the extent of the damage to the bus, which was entirely burnt out.

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: "Police were alerted by the fire service at 8.35am [on Tuesday] to a school bus on fire on the B6278 between Barnard Castle and Egglestone.

"Thankfully all passengers managed to get off the bus safely and nobody was injured."

The road was closed for several hours after the fire. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The road was expected to remain closed overnight for repairs.

Mark Hodgson, director of Hodgsons Coach Operators Ltd, said: "I would like to express my gratitude to the students on board for their quick actions in following the evacuation instructions.

"We would also like to pass our thanks to County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, along with Durham Constabulary, for their efforts at the scene and Teesdale School & Sixth Form for their support offered to students on their arrival at school on the replacement coach."

A spokesperson for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 8.29am to reports of a bus fire on the B6278 near Barnard Castle.

"Crews from Barnard Castle and Middleton-in-Teesdale attended and used four breathing apparatus and three hose reels to tackle the fire, before leaving the scene at 9.59am."

