A fire dog has been putting his nose to the test as he attempted to sniff out the winner of England's next Euros clash.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service's (CDDFRS) spaniel was set the task of making a prediction for the result of England's game against Denmark on Thursday 20 June.

His handler Colin Davis tossed three balls - marked W for win, D for draw and L for loss - and it was D for draw that mystic Woodie caught.

Colin, a divisional manager and seasoned firefighter, said: “Only time will tell if his puppy prediction comes true.

“While we can’t know the outcome of tonight’s match for sure, we do know that people will be out in force to watch the match.

“And we’re reminding everyone planning on enjoying an alcoholic drink tonight to make sure they plan their journey home accordingly.

“Even small amounts of alcohol can affect your ability to drive.”

Woodie makes his prediction with handler Colin Davs. Credit: CDDFRS

Colin added this further call for those taking in the Euros to do so safely: “We don’t just want football to come home but for you to get home safely too.

“So, book that taxi, arrange that lift from a friend or switch to soft drinks.

“Let’s all have a fun yet safe Euros 2024.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...