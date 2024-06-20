A man suspected of driving at a group of people outside a pub in Middlesbrough has appeared in court.

The 22-year-old was arrested by detectives and taken into custody for questioning on Monday 17 June following the alleged targeted incident outside The Green Tree, in Gilkes Street, the previous evening.

Cleveland Police said o ne woman sustained serious injuries to her leg and has since been discharged from hospital.

The man, of Central Avenue, appeared before Teesside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and dangerous driving.

He was remanded until his appearance at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday 18 July.

