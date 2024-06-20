Reports of a man carrying a machete have prompted police to step up their presence in a North East town.

Northumbria Police is investigating the reports of the suspect apparently spotted in Washington which were posted on social media.

It is understood some schools in the town entered a lockdown on Thursday (20 June).

Little Treasures Nursery, in Blue House Lane, said it was in a lockdown on Facebook at 1.19pm.

It said: " Dear Parents and Carers. Little Treasures Nursery is in a precautionary lockdown due to an incident in the Washington Area.

"We are busy contacting parents to update you, so our telephone line will be busy. Keep safe!"

H owever, Northumbria Police has confirmed there is no ongoing incident.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm we are aware of posts on social media in relation to a man suspected to be in possession of a machete in the Lambton area of Washington.

“These reports are from yesterday evening – and we can confirm there is no ongoing incident in this area.

“We can confirm we are currently looking into the reports.

"There is an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance to residents."

