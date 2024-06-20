Motorists are being warned of a number of full road closures that will be in place on the Tyne Bridge in July.

This will include eight overnight closures for the installation of the Great North Run signage and a further daytime closure during the Great North 10k event, which takes place on the morning of Sunday 7 July.

From Monday 1 to Thursday 4 July and Monday 8 to Thursday 11 July, the Tyne Bridge will be fully closed from 8pm until 6am, as the Great North Run sign is installed ahead of the half-marathon returning to the city in September.

Due to the ongoing restoration work there is reduced space on the carriageway, requiring the roads to be fully closed to traffic to unsure safety.

At the same time, engineers will take advantage of the closures to carry out further inspection works on part of the bridge not accessible while it is open to traffic.

The bridge will remain open to those walking and cycling during the closures.

Newcastle City Council said the installation of the Great North Run signage has been programmed around the Hoppings funfair and planned weekend closures of the Tyne Tunnel to minimise the impact on the travelling public.

Pamela Holmes, assistant director for transport for the authority, said: “The Tyne Bridge plays an important role in the Great North Run and will continue to do so throughout the restoration period.

“As we gear up for the Great North Run this September, we are making arrangements for the traditional signage to be installed in a way that will ensure this is done safely and with as little disruption as possible.

“We’re asking people to use alternative routes during these overnight closures and once again would like to thank the public for their patience during these works.”

Thousands of runners will also line up for the Great North 10k, which takes place on Sunday 7 July.

The 10k route takes participants from the traditional Great North Run start line on the Central Motorway, over the Tyne Bridge in both directions and then through Newcastle city centre and onto the finish line in Exhibition Park.

A number of roads in the city centre, including the Tyne Bridge, will be closed for the event between 8.30am and 1pm, with southbound Central Motorway lanes closed from 4am until 1pm.

Drivers are advised to follow alternative routes during the event.

