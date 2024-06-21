A three-year-old boy is in hospital following a suspected hit-and-run in Newcastle.

Police were called to Kingsway, in the Fenham area of the city, on Thursday 20 June, at 8:13pm.

It was reported that a three-year-old boy was crossing the road when he was struck by a motorcycle, which had a male rider and a male pillion passenger.

The pillion passenger is believed to have been thrown from the motorcycle following the collision, before he and the rider had fled the scene.

Emergency services responded to the incident, and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains.

Northumbria Police have said that the boy sustained a broken arm and bruising to his body.

Officers have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Chief Inspector Mick Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: “We would ask anyone with information regarding the collision which took place – no matter how small or insignificant you feel it may be – to get in touch with us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or those who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision which could assist our enquiries.”

The motorcycle has been described as black with red hints on it. It was last seen heading in the direction of Fenham Hall Drive following the collision.

