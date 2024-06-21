The Hoppings - billed as Europe's biggest touring fair - is back on Tyneside.

The fairground returns to Newcastle’s Town Moor on Friday 21 June.

For the first time the fair will include a 60m high big wheel – the biggest mobile travelling wheel in Europe.

The massive wheel will be the centre of this year’s event, alongside hundreds of favourite rides and attractions.

The Hoppings remains the largest travelling fair in Europe. Credit: PA

Crow Events, who organised the Hoppings, announced earlier this month that the event would be scaled back.

Ryan Crow, of Crow Events, said: “Because of the damage done to the Town Moor through the terrible weather last year, we have had to rethink slightly for this year,” he said.

“We have done our best to ensure that the majority of rides and attractions will be in place as usual and we will still have absolutely tons on offer for everyone.

“We have had to make a very minor reduction in some areas because of the challenges caused by the rain last year and it’s knock on effect to the moor, but as far as we’re concerned it’s absolutely business as usual.”

90% of all the attractions will still be there this year - meaning it still retains its title as Europe’s largest travelling fair.

Hundred's of people flock to the event. Credit: PA

Over the course of the event, extra council and police officers will be on patrol in a bid to prevent any potential anti-social behaviour.

Lord Mayor of Newcastle Cllr Rob Higgins said: “The Hoppings is very much part of the rich culture of Newcastle. For generations it has attracted many thousands of visitors to our wonderful city, and I expect this year to be no different.

“This thrilling event has so much to offer and people of all ages can enjoy it in safety thanks to the fine efforts of our local police and our council officers who contribute so much both to the Hoppings itself and to making Newcastle such a safe city for everyone.

Chief Inspector Ian Cutty, of Northumbria Police, said: “We will have dedicated patrols running at the Town Moor for the entirety of the fair to reassure the public and handle any potential issues which arise."

The fair opens on Friday 21 June for ten days, with a later opening of 9pm on its final day.

