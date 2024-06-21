Job Centre security guards across the region are walking out in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Picket lines had been put in place at Newcastle, Middlesbrough and York.

They joined 1,400 guards across the UK who are taking part in the two-day industrial action.

The GMB union has said that 90% of the guards, who are employed by G4S, are paid the minimum wage. This is despite them regularly facing attacks, and abuse at work.

Eamon O’Hearn, GMB National Officer, said: “Job Centre security guards are punched, attacked and savaged in the neck by dogs – just for carrying out their duties.

“Yet 90% of them struggle to get by on the minimum wage, while G4S trouser millions from the DWP.

“It’s abhorrent and these strikes will keep escalating unless G4S agrees to pay them a wage they can live on.”

A spokesperson from G4S said: "Our dedicated security colleagues do a great job, sometimes in difficult circumstances.

"We urge the GMB to present our offer to our employees, which is both above minimum wage and inflation. We are keen to bring this dispute to an amicable conclusion.“Our contingency plans, agreed in partnership with DWP have proved highly effective in maintaining a full service, and we continue to adapt them to ensure the safety of DWP locations, employees and the service users."

