A Sunderland artist has created a mural of popstar Taylor Swift in London, in time for her tour dates in the capital.

Frank Styles' piece is on the Spanish Steps outside Wembley stadium, which have been renamed the 'Swiftie Steps' while the concerts are happening.

He saw his piece unveiled earlier this week.

Frank practised for the final mural on a wall in Wearside, before creating a number of panels in his studio which were digitally compiled together and sent to London. These were then printed and the artwork installed in place.

He said: "The feedback has been amazing. It's just been a pleasure to be asked to do something so big."

"I was down there on Wednesday for the reveal, people were just wandering past - and it's amazing how many members of the public are 'Swifties' - just really nice people."

He said his latest artwork featuring the global superstar is all about perspective and the angle you look at things.

"I'm just relieved because when I actually started travelling down to London I hadn't seen a photo of it so I didn't know it had been installed correctly, so the adrenaline was going crazy. Now I can relax."

Talking about the moment he finally saw the artwork in person, Frank added: "I cycled the last bit and as I came in (to Wembley), I saw the colour and was just blown away.

"Normally I'm here (in Sunderland) painting, and I see it develop as it is, but to turn up at your own artwork and see it all done is different for me.

Frank has previously done a project with MIND on the Spanish steps outside Wembley which featured 12 portraits.

