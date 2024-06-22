A Middlesbrough man has been jailed after admitting a number of assaults and coercive and controlling behaviour on a women .

Police described Mark Anthony Yates, 41, from Middlesbrough as a “serial perpetrator” after arresting him last year. He was charged with the offences in July.

The abuse was reported to have taken place over a long period of time and had left the victim with physical injuries and in great fear, Cleveland Police said.

Yates was sentenced to four years and 11 months on Friday 21 June 2024.

Case Detective Constable Matthew Kirby said: “Firstly I’d like to pay tribute to the victim in this case – she showed great bravery in disclosing what had been going on over that period and despite Yates’ continued attempts to control and intimidate her, she fully supported our investigation.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is a priority for Cleveland Police and anyone who carries out physical, mental or emotional abuse must be stopped.

“We’ll continue to work with victims and specialist local partners as we investigate reports of abuse, and we’ll support victims throughout our investigations and any court process.

“I welcome today’s sentence and I hope it brings a degree of comfort to the victim as she continues to rebuild her life.”

