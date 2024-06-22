Sunderland have confirmed Frenchman Regis le Bris will become the club's new Head Coach.

It follows a period of 124 days where the position has been vacant after interim coach Mike Beale was sacked.

Le Bris, is joining the Black Cats from the French side Lorient where he has been in charge since 2022.

The 48-year old's first season with Lorient went well, with the squad finishing 10th in Ligue 1, but last season they were relegated from the French top flight.

Le Bris will arrive on Wearside on 1 July 2024 to sign a three-year contract at the Stadium of Light.

Following his appointment, Régis said: “I am honoured to be joining Sunderland AFC and look forward to immersing myself in the culture of the Club and the city.

"I believe the best way to understand and appreciate what makes a Club unique is to connect with the people who embody its spirit - the supporters, the community and all those who contribute to its character.

"All coaches talk about their enthusiasm and vision when they start a new role. I'm certainly here to pass on my energy and my convictions, but also to listen and learn. The history of this Club is very strong, and this is a unique opportunity to be part of that legacy."

He added: "I recognise the potential of our team, a group that has seen both successes and more difficult times. Our journey together has only just begun, and I am ambitious about what we can achieve. I want us to bring joy to our fans, not only through results, but also through our style of play, and I'm convinced that with commitment and hard work, we can write an exciting new chapter.”

In a statement posted on Sunderland AFC's website, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We are delighted to have attracted someone of Régis’ calibre to Sunderland. He is a talented coach, who is thoughtful and detailed in his approach and values strong relationships with players and staff.

"He is aligned with delivering our playing identity and he shares our ambition to win, as well as our passion for talent development. We are excited by the new ideas Régis will bring to Sunderland and look forward to supporting him in his new role.”

Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus concluded: “I must start by thanking our fans for their patience and support throughout an extensive recruitment process.

"It was imperative for us to try and appoint a candidate who could build on the foundations we have established and play an integral part in fulfilling our long-term ambitions. After following Régis’ career in recent years and meeting with him extensively, we believe he can make that contribution and we are delighted to welcome him to Sunderland AFC."

He finished by saying: "I’m looking forward to the 2024-25 season and excited for us all to be back together at the Stadium of Light in August.”

Le Bris spent most of his playing career with Stade Rennais and he returned to Roazhon Park as Head of Academy Coaching in 2004 after concluding his playing career with Stade Lavallois and K.S.K. Ronse.

His tenure with Les Rennais included an Under-18 national title and victory in the Coupe Gambardella, which is France’s equivalent of the FA Youth Cup.

Le Bris has had a 12-year association with Lorient, having started in 2012 to lead the Club’s youth development programme.

