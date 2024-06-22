A woman from Newcastle caught the internet's attention after she fell down a flight of stairs when visiting Manchester for a Liam Gallagher concert.

Lily Stroud had gone to the north west city to watch the former Oasis frontman on his 'Definitely Maybe 30 Years' tour.

Following the concert she fell down 27 stairs at the hotel she was staying at.

Posting in a thread on social media she said: "Gig was STUPENDOUS however I fell down 27 stairs in my hotel (the main stairs) and ended up with Paramedics in my room at 2am in the morning."I'm fine like and no hangover yet."

Footage obtained by Lily from the hotel shows the Tynesider rolling dramatically down the stairs.

Luckily she suffered just minor injuries and had no broken bones.

She told followers: "Had such a good time right up until the very last minute. Luckily no broken bones just covered in bruises head to toe."

Since being posted on Friday 21 June her thread has been seen nearly 900,000 times.

It has even caught the attention of Gallagher himself who said the video was "the best thing. I’ve ever seen," before checking she was okay.

The Mancunian added cheekily, "you gotta roll with it," making reference to the 1995 Oasis hit.

