Cleveland Police confiscate imitation firearm at popular beauty spot Roseberry Topping
An imitation firearm was confiscated at a popular beauty spot on Teesside.
Around 1pm on Sunday 23 June, Cleveland Police attended Roseberry Topping after receiving reports of men believed to be in possession of a weapon.
It is believed that a video showing the group was also circulated online.
Officers spoke with a group of men and confirmed that the weapon was an imitation firearm.
The weapon was confiscated and words officers have been given advice to the group of men.
