An imitation firearm was confiscated at a popular beauty spot on Teesside.

Around 1pm on Sunday 23 June, Cleveland Police attended Roseberry Topping after receiving reports of men believed to be in possession of a weapon.

It is believed that a video showing the group was also circulated online.

Officers spoke with a group of men and confirmed that the weapon was an imitation firearm.

The weapon was confiscated and words officers have been given advice to the group of men.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...