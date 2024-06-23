Roadworks begin on main route in Durham

Roadworks are to begin on a main route into Durham in order to remove temporary bus stops, repair footpaths and railings following the reopening of the bus station earlier this year.

The county council will carry out the works on North Road and Crossgate Peth, towards the Milburngate roundabout for 14 weeks.

In addition, benches will be refurbished, lamppost banners to promote upcoming events and festivals will be installed, along with street lighting which will project images and patterns onto the pavement.

The works will be ongoing for 14 weeks. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The work will be carried out in phases in order to minimise disruption, with signs in place to divert traffic.

Cllr John Shuttleworth, is the Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for highways, community safety and rural communities. He said: “North Road is the gateway to the historic city of Durham and is the first area many visitors see if they arrive by bus or train.

“The enhancements are the final stage of works that have already delivered the new Durham Bus Station and we want to take this opportunity to regenerate North Road andgive it a more modern and welcoming first impression.

"The work will reinforce Durham’s standing as a thriving place to visit; helping attract residents, visitors and shoppers to the city and supporting our independent businesses.”

The first phase will begin today (23 June 2024), and will start opposite the bus station, going up towards the North Road roundabout.

This will take approximately seven weeks and during this time only buses will be able to turn right out of the station. There also will be restricted access to vehicles between 9am and 5pm.

Once the first phase is complete, the second phase will begin from the bus station towards Crossgate Peth for another further seven weeks.

During the works, bus passengers are being advised to check their travel plans as some routes are being slightly altered.

