LNER has released footage of recent incidents involving children at its stations in an effort to highlight the importance of safety

A train company has released CCTV footage of children falling on the tracks to highlight the importance safety at stations.

In the clips from LNER, a young child drops between the train and platform edge at Darlington Station, while a baby is captured falling backwards out of a buggy boarding a train at Newcastle Central Station.

In another, a young child is captured climbing down on to the tracks at Newark Northgate Station.

LNER said it has recorded eight safety incidents involving children at its stations so far this year, all of which resulted in only minor physical injuries.

Olivia Timms, a station customer services assistant, recently witnessed a close call incident where a child fell from the platform edge onto tracks.

Recalling the moment it happened, she said: “It was a really upsetting incident for the child and family and for customers and colleagues to witness.

"I think the fact a train came through the station at speed just seconds after emphasised just how awful the outcome could have been.

"Thankfully, everyone made it home safely that day and we want to make sure that happens every day."

A s part of its Rail Safety Week activity, LNER wants to prevent any similar incidents by drawing attention to the services available to parents and carers travelling with them and the safety measures the train operator has put in place at its stations.

A child is rescued from the tracks at Newark Northgate Station. Credit: LNER

What help is on offer?

H elp can be requested on arrival at any of LNER's 11 managed stations, or pre-booked online or over the phone through its Passenger Assist service.

Every LNER station has a waiting area, including London King’s Cross station which has a dedicated family lounge, so those travelling with youngsters can wait safely and minimise time at platforms.

When at the platform, tactile surfaces and clear yellow markings provide a visual and physical alert to safe areas for customers to stand.

LNER staff are also visible as every train arrives and departs and will provide guidance for customers about platform safety.

Warrick Dent, LNER’s safety and operations director, said: “Travelling by train is one of the safest ways to travel and thankfully incidents like the ones captured on the CCTV are rare, but they do happen.

"We know that travelling with children can be challenging.

"Navigating buggies and luggage through a busy station can be stressful.

"So, we want to make sure parents and carers are aware of the services we have available which can make their journey with us smoother and safer.”

