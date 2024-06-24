Cyclist Charlie Tanfield has been announced in Team GB's Olympic Games line-up.

The rider, from Great Ayton, in North Yorkshire, is among the first 20 cyclists named by the British Olympic Association (BOA) on Monday (24 June) who will represent the nation in Paris this summer.

Meanwhile Hamish Turnbull, 24, from Northumberland, is making his Olympics debut as a trio in the men's track sprint.

Tanfield competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He travelled to the games as a reserve rider and went on to race in the team pursuit semi-final before a crash knocked them out.

This time round, the 27-year-old is part of the five-strong men’s endurance team alongside Ethan Hayter, Ollie Wood, Ethan Vernon and debutant Dan Bigham, for the men’s team pursuit event.

Performance director for the Great Britain Cycling Team, Stephen Park CBE, said:“I am delighted for each and every one of the riders we have announced today to represent Team GB in Paris and have no doubt that they will make the nation proud over the 18 days of cycling competition in Paris."

Tanfield will be put to the test in the final week of the cycling competition which will see the action head to the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome.

The 20 athletes selected include four Olympic medallists and 10 debutants from track, road and mountain bike disciplines with a further six squads to be announced in early July.

Mr Park continued: “We’re blessed with an incredibly talented, passionate and hungry squad of riders, and we are now fully focused on supporting their final preparations so that they can be at their very best come Paris.”This will be the biggest cycling delegation ever sent to an Olympic Games, as the team prepares to ride for medals across all five event disciplines.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...