A man is due to appear in court on Monday following an alleged assault during England’s Euro 2024 match against Serbia.

The 33-year-old, from Redcar, who has not been named, was detained by police in the UK on Sunday.

He will appear at Teeside Magistrates’ Court for a Civil Football Banning Order Hearing in relation to an alleged assault outside the ground in Gelsenkirchen at around 10pm on 16 June.

Police said the man has not been arrested but his passport has been retained.

German police are still investigating the alleged assault.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...