A man remains in a critical condition as investigations continue into the cause of an explosion which destroyed a house in County Durham.

The blast happened in Coronation Terrace, in Willington, at about 1.30am on Monday 25 June - leaving a man seriously injured and killing a German Shepherd dog.

The man in his 40s was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, for treatment.

Durham Constabulary is continuing its investigation into the cause of the fire but has stood down its officers from the scene.

A cordon which was in place around the explosion site has now been lifted.

Gas engineers will remain in the street for the next few days while the local authority and landlord work to make the property safe.

Debris from the explosion is scattered either side of the house. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Detective Chief Inspector Mel Sutherland, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was an extremely frightening experience for all those involved and has caused a great deal of concern within the local community.

“Several residents displayed extraordinary bravery coming to the injured man’s aid following the explosion and I’d like to sincerely thank them for their selflessness in helping someone during their time of need.

“The community spirit shown by these residents has been extremely moving to witness – if anyone needs any extra support in the coming days or weeks, please contact us and we can signpost you to people who can help.”

He added: “While our enquiries at the scene have been completed, our investigation to establish the cause of the blast remains ongoing.

“I’d like to ask anyone who may have any information that could assist these enquiries to contact us as soon as possible.”

Footage from Neandercol Photography captured the force of the explosion and the immediate aftermath

Steve Pigott, business operations lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “Our teams attended the site on Monday morning at the request of the emergency services, making the situation safe by turning off the gas to the affected property and a small number of surrounding properties.

“We remain on site today (Tuesday) supporting the emergency services as investigations continue.”

Anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 20 of 24 June.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

