England are on track for a win tonight when they go head-to-head with Euro 2024 rivals Slovenia – if fire dog Woodie’s prediction is correct...again.

The County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) pooch showed off his sensational sniffing skills last week when he accurately sniffed out the result of Thursday’s England v Denmark draw.

With another match ahead for England, dog handler Colin Davis tossed three balls for the Spaniel - one marked W for win, one D for draw and the other L for loss.

This time Woodie caught W for win, forecasting a success for the nation at the match on Tuesday night (25 June).

Colin, a divisional manager, and seasoned firefighter, said: “Well done Woodie for sniffing out the last result correctly.

“This time round he’s predicted a win for England, so fingers crossed he’s correct.”

The seasoned firefighter has taken the opportunity again to call on those watching the game to do so safely.

Colin Davis is hoping Woodie will continue his prediction success after sniffing out W for win. Credit: CDDFRS

“Once again we’re reminding everyone planning on enjoying an alcoholic drink tonight to stay safe and make sure they plan their journey home accordingly," he continued.

“Even small amounts of alcohol can affect your ability to drive.

“If you’re drinking, leave your car at home and book a taxi or arrange a lift from friends or family.

“And with the summer sun now making an appearance, our safety message extends to being safe in the water.

“Every year people lose their life by drowning after or during a night out.

“Steer clear of walking near to or going for a post-football win dip while under the influence of alcohol.

“We don’t just want football to come home, we want you to get home safely too.

“Let’s all stay safe as we support England."

