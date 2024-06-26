Play Brightcove video

Emergency services including a river rescue team search the River Tees after reports that a man did not resurface from the water

A body has been found in the River Tees during a search for a man who disappeared after entering the water.

Cleveland Police attended Tees Barrage on Tuesday night (25 June) following reports that a man in his 30s had gone into the river and had not resurfaced.

Officers joined Cleveland Fire Brigade and Tees River Rescue in a search of the river.

A body was found later in the evening.

The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, said police.

