Fire crews are on the scene of a large fire at Tyne Dock on South Tyneside.

The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze at 2.13pm on Wednesday 26 June.

A spokesperson for the service said: “We can confirm that today (Wednesday 26th June), we received an emergency call at 14:13 pm reporting an ongoing incident at Tyne Dock, South Tyneside."Our first crew was on scene within two minutes of receiving the call, with six fire appliances and two aerial ladder platforms currently in attendance at the commercial premises."

The fire service is advising members of the public to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed.