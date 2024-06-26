A forensic officer has been at the scene of an incident in Guisborough.

Cleveland Police said officers are currently dealing with an incident on Warwick Road which happened on Wednesday (26 June) morning.

The force said the incident was understood to be 'isolated'.

Cleveland Police officers remain at the scene of an incident which happened on Wednesday morning. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A spokesperson said: "Our officers will remain on the scene alongside colleagues from Cleveland Fire Brigade.

"It is believed that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...