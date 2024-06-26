Four men who were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass in the grounds of the Prime Minister’s constituency home have been released on conditional police bail.

North Yorkshire Police said the group were stopped within a minute of entering the grounds of the property, in Kirby Sigston, at 12.40pm on Tuesday 25 June.

The men, aged 52, from London, 43, from Bolton, 21, from Manchester, and 20, from Chichester, have since been released on conditional police bail.

The force said the investigation remains ongoing.

