A man who fired a handgun towards his girlfriend’s car in the middle of a residential street in Newcastle has been jailed.

Nathan Mackay pulled the trigger of a semi-automatic Glock following a row with his then-partner in January 2020.

The bullet passed over the top of her car and through the front window of a nearby West Denton house, ending up in the living room wall.

Mackay then sought the help of seven accomplices – including his mum and brother - who each played their part in helping the 36-year-old evade arrest for four days.

Detectives tracked him down to a hotel in West Yorkshire where he was later detained.

On Tuesday 25 June, Mackay, of Ravenshill Road, West Denton, was jailed for 11 years and nine months at Newcastle Crown Court after being convicted of possessing a firearm with the intent to endanger life.

Nathan Mackay, 36, has been jailed after being convicted of possessing a firearm with the intent to endanger life. Credit: Northumbria Police

Northumbria Police Detective Inspector Steve Brown, who led the investigation, said: “Nathan Mackay fired a lethal weapon on a busy residential street in broad daylight.

“By doing so, he intentionally endangered the life of his ex-partner who was in the car, other families living on the street and the wider community.

"The bullet from the gun thankfully missed its target and went through the front window of a family home, which was fortunately empty at that time.

“It is sheer luck that his actions did not kill someone and he simply rolled the dice with people’s lives.

“In a bid to escape justice and responsibility for his actions, Mackay then contacted family and friends who helped him evade arrest and get out of the area. [On Tuesday] justice finally caught up with him.”

CCTV footage from Northumbria Police captured Mackay's movements before and after the audible gunfire

CCTV footage showed Mackay get out of his ex-girlfriend’s car following a row, before re-approaching it and kicking the vehicle as it drove off on the afternoon of 4 January 2020.

He then proceeded to walk after the car and fire a handgun – later concealing it in his coat.

Following the incident, Mackay relied on family and friends in a bid to escape the North East and the clutches of police.

They included his mother Shirley Mackay, brother Sebastian Mackay, and friends Yaseen Ashraf and Evangeline Tibbs, who each exchanged calls and messages with him.

Associate Ben Roberts then helped drive him around and loaned him his car, Karl Glendenning provided drugs for Mackay to sell to aid his escape, while Tyrone Vanzie booked him a hotel room in West Yorkshire to lay low.

However, his escape plan proved short-lived as officers tracked him to Bradford and arrested him outside a supermarket four days after the shooting.

Mackay's bullet went through the front window of a nearby West Denton house and became lodged in the living room wall. Credit: Northumbria Police

On Tuesday, Mackay’s seven co-conspirators were also sentenced for charges including assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

Yaseen Ashraf, 36, of The Burnside, West Denton, received a 19-month sentence suspended for 12 months after being convicted of perverting the course of justice.

Shirley Mackay, 64, of Ravenshill Road, West Denton, received a 22-month sentence suspended for 12 months after being convicted of perverting the course of justice.

Sebastian Mackay, 30, of Ravenshill Road, West Denton, received a nine-month sentence suspended for 12 months after being convicted of assisting an offender.

Ben Roberts, 28, of Haggerston Road, Newcastle, received a 12-month sentence suspended for 12 months after being convicted of assisting an offender.

Evangeline Tibbs, 25, of Downend Road, Westerhope, received a 12-month sentence suspended for 12 months after being convicted of perverting the course of justice.

Karl Glendenning, 46, of Trevelyan Drive, Newbiggin Hall, was jailed for 14 months after being convicted of assisting an offender.

Tyrone Vanzie, 34, of Stone Street, Bradford, received a nine-month sentence suspended for 12 months after being convicted of assisting an offender.

(Top l-r) Yaseen Ashraf, Karl Glendenning, Sebastian Mackay, Shirley Mackay, (bottom l-r) Ben Roberts, Evangeline Tibbs, Tyrone Vanzie Credit: Northumbria Police

Christopher Knox, for Mackay, said he was well-educated and had been "startlingly successful" in the retail business before being "taken over" by drugs. He added that he is now clean of drugs after four-and-a-half years remanded in custody, where he has been "successful" and "usefully employed".Matthew Donkin, for Glendenning, said: "He was not informed of the plan, other than that Mr Mackay needed to lie low." He thought he was helping a drug dealer rather than a gunman, the court heard.Brian Hegarty, for Roberts, said he had been friends with Mackay and trained with him. He added that he is now in employment. He also thought he was helping a drug dealer not a gunman.Tony Cornberg, for Tibbs, said by the time she told Mackay about the police being in his street, the offence had already happened. He added that she was in Guernsey at the time she messaged him and did not know about he firearm incident at the time. She only became aware there had been a shooting after reading about it in the media. He added that she is now working and doing well.Mr Cornberg, also representing Sebastian Mackay, said he did not know about the use of a firearm when he assisted his brother with escape suggestions and was abroad at the time.Jamie Adams, for Shirley Mackay, said references show she is a "good woman who sees the good in everyone and does her best to help others" and that she is an "inherently decent woman who thinks about others first". He added that her actions did not cause any delay to the police investigation and she acted out of misplaced loyalty to her son.Seamran Sidhu, for Vanzie, said he used his own details and passport to book the hotel and was cleared of helping Mackay with knowledge of the firearm incident. She added: "He has dedicated his time to either boxing professionally or coaching others. She said he had helped youngsters facing problems in dangerous neighbourhoods.Mr Cornberg, for Ashraf, said: " A lot of people speak very highly of him." The court heard he has been doing charity work and has become a "positive member of society". The court heard he did not know Mackay had fired the gun.

Det Insp Brown added: “I would like to thank everyone who played their part in this investigation, including the victim, a number of key witnesses and our colleagues at West Yorkshire Police. This conviction would not have been possible without you.

“Incidents involving firearms are thankfully rare in this area, but when they do occur, I hope this case shows that Northumbria Police will consider using every tactic available to us in order to pursue perpetrators and put dangerous offenders before the courts.”

Anyone with information about somebody who is wanted should report it to the ‘Report’ page of Northumbria Police’s website.

